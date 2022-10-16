A Chicago man is accused of trying to kill his girlfriend while he was on bail for a felony gun case, CWB Chicago reported Saturday.

“He is the 46th person accused of killing or shooting — or attempting to kill or shoot — someone in Chicago while awaiting trial for a felony this year. The alleged crimes involved at least 84 victims, 21 of whom died. CWBChicago is not naming the man to protect the woman’s identity. They have two children in common,” the outlet said.

Officers arrived at the couple’s home Thursday regarding calls about a domestic disturbance and learned the woman apparently escaped because she feared for her life.

She told law enforcement the man hit her in the legs using a metal baseball bat and allegedly choked her, the report continued:

The woman managed to break free, but he caught her and continued to punch her in the head, according to prosecutors. When he grabbed the bat to hit her again, she slashed his face with a piece of broken floor tile and ran for help, screaming that he was trying to kill her, officials said. … The man was convicted of misdemeanor domestic battery for an incident involving the same woman in 2019, prosecutors said. CPD records show he has been arrested ten other times since 2015, including for a felony gun charge in 2021, but prosecutors said he has no other convictions.

Following the recent incident, police officers reported there were bruises on the woman’s legs and torso.

A few months ago, the suspect posted $300 for release from jail after being charged with felony unlawful use of a weapon. The CWB Chicago article noted the case was still pending.

His recent charges include attempted murder, aggravated battery by strangulation, and domestic battery. He was held without bail regarding the pending gun case until the most recent allegations could be reviewed.

Meanwhile, a law abolishing bail in Illinois that was passed by Democrats and signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) will free thousands of suspects, Breitbart News reported in September:

Beginning January 1, 2023, Illinois will become the first state in the nation to have eliminated cash bail — even for some of the most violent crimes. As a result, local district attorneys say they will be forced to free thousands of suspects accused of crimes like murder and kidnapping. … The new law even allows suspects accused of domestic violence to be released from jail after just 24 to 48 hours. If prosecutors cannot prove that the suspect is a direct threat to one or more people, they will be released from jail without bail.

In addition, a recent survey found violent crime in cities across President Joe Biden’s (D) America rose by over four percent during the first six months of this year.

“Compared to 2019 crime rates, some cities have seen a doubling in murders and a 36 percent increase in aggravated assaults,” according to Breitbart News.

Meanwhile, 19 people were shot and two of them died Friday into late Saturday in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago.