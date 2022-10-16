VIDEO: Elderly NYC Man Attacked, Robbed of $17K amid Crime Wave

A suspect is accused of attacking a 66-year-old man who was targeting during a robbery in Queens on Thursday as residents continued suffering under the crime wave.

Police said that just after 1:00 p.m. the victim was walking down 71st street in Middle Village when the incident occurred, Fox 5 reported Saturday.

An individual approached from behind and shoved him onto the ground then allegedly punched and kicked him before making off with a bag stuffed with $17,000 in cash.

The New York City Police Department’s (NYPD) Crime Stoppers shared surveillance video of the incident, and the victim was apparently heard yelling for help:

WANTED ROBBERY: On 10/13/22 @ 1:20 PM @ 62-58 71 St @NYPD104PCT the unknown individual approached a 66-yr-old victim from behind pushed him to the floor assaulted him while removing his property. The second individual operated the getaway vehicle. Any info call us at 800-577-TIPS pic.twitter.com/hJhCVsl4Qa — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) October 15, 2022

The suspect got into a maroon Ford Fusion that went towards Eliot Avenue. Law enforcement also posted images of the suspects in the case:

The victim suffered minor injuries and received medical treatment at the scene, the Fox report said, adding the suspects were previously spotted inside a nearby drug store.

In another recent case, “The NYPD also arrested a man on Saturday who was caught on camera trapping a woman in a subway turnstile and forcing her to turn over her metro card,” the Daily Mail reported.

“Rene Castellanos, 61, trapped the 26-year-old woman for several minutes at the Rego Park subway station in Queens on October 11,” the outlet continued, noting the suspect is reportedly facing charges of larceny.

Meanwhile, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) recently claimed although the surging crime kept her awake at night and scared people, “New York City is still the safest big city in America. Look at Chicago, look at San Francisco, look at Los Angeles, Atlanta, and Washington. People leaving New York, I’m not sure where they’re going to go because we are the safest big city in America.”

A recent survey found violent crime in cities across President Joe Biden’s (D) America rose over four percent during the first six months of the year, according to Breitbart News.