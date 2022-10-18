Former FBI agent Timothy Thibault refused last week to cooperate with House Republicans’ probe into the bureau’s handling of Hunter Biden’s “Laptop from Hell” investigation.

“Concerning the request for an interview, because the subject matter pertains to sensitive law enforcement information and/or pending investigations, our client is not in a position to accept this invitation at this juncture,” Thibault’s attorney responded to the House Judiciary Committee on October 7.

“Our client is now retired from the Federal Bureau of Investigation. … As such, he no longer possesses an FBI laptop or mobile device, and he no longer has access to the FBI’s records and materials,” the letter added.