Republican Senate candidate for Arizona Blake Masters released a new advertisement criticizing Democrat incumbent Mark Kelly’s record on crime.

“The past two years we’ve seen more murders in the city of Phoenix” the advertisment notes. Blake Masters posted his new advertisement to Twitter with the note, “A vote for Mark Kelly is a vote for violent crime.”

🚨NEW TV AD🚨 A vote for Mark Kelly is a vote for violent crime. pic.twitter.com/8ha866Rh1z — Blake Masters (@bgmasters) October 18, 2022

The ad goes on to highlight “open borders,” “violent illegal aliens,” and “crime out of control,” all while “Mark Kelly does nothing.”

“Mark Kelly has made Arizona unsafe. I’m Blake Masters and I approve this message. Arizona police endorsed me because we’ve got to protect Arizona families,” the Republican Senate candidate remarks.

The contentious Arizona Senate race has centered largely around crime and illegal immigration.

The Arizona Police Association has endorsed Blake Masters. President Justin Harris noted in a statement that “Blake will always back our men and women in blue, he will defend our great Constitution, and he believes strongly in enforcing the rule of law.”

He also said, “As Arizona’s next Senator, Blake will work at the federal level to stop drugs from flowing into our communities, call attention to the rise of violent crime in our cities, and prioritize security at our southern border.”

Blake Masters has also been endorsed by the National Border Patrol Council, with the organization’s President remarking, “Blake Masters will save lives by ending Biden’s dangerous border policies and keeping organized crime in check.”

He also stated that “The border crisis must end, which is why I encourage all Arizona voters to support border security by voting for Blake Masters.”

