VIDEO: Suspect Charged Months After Couple Fatally Shot on Local Trail

A suspect who was considered a person of interest in the deaths of a couple in New Hampshire is facing murder charges, CBS News reported Thursday.

In a press release Wednesday, the New Hampshire Office of the Attorney General detailed the charges against the suspect in the case:

Attorney General John M. Formella and Concord Police Chief Bradley Osgood announce an arrest warrant has been signed charging Logan Levar Clegg, age 26, most recently of South Burlington, Vermont, with two counts of second-degree murder for knowingly causing the deaths of Stephen and Djeswende Reid by shooting them multiple times on April 18, 2022, in Concord. After the warrant was issued, it was provided to Vermont authorities and used this evening to arrest Mr. Clegg as a fugitive from justice on the New Hampshire murder charges. Mr. Clegg is being held at the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans, Vermont where he has been housed on an unrelated charge since October 12, 2022.

The couple’s bodies were found on April 21 after they went for a walk on a neighborhood trail.

The New Hampshire AGs office says 26-year-old Logan Clegg, previously a person of interest in the murders of a Concord… Posted by Marissa Tansino WMUR on Wednesday, October 19, 2022

It remained unknown if there was a connection between the suspect, who was described as a transient, and the Reids. Authorities have not yet reported a possible motive in the case, WMUR reported Wednesday:

Meanwhile, Concord police told the outlet it was continuing to investigate.

Clegg was arrested in St. Albans, Vermont “last week on an unrelated fugitive from justice charge from Utah,” the CBS report stated.

“The Vermont Supreme Court on Tuesday had rejected his request for bail. His arraignment on that charge was expected in Vermont on Thursday,” the outlet continued.

Following his arraignment, New Hampshire officials said they will seek Clegg’s extradition to the state, per the attorney general’s office.

In April, the couple’s family released a statement expressing thanks to police for their efforts throughout the investigation and also described the couple as “soulmates.”

