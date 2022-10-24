The man charged in the fatal shooting inside Dallas Methodist Medical Center on Saturday reportedly accused his girlfriend of cheating before the incident occurred, according to Fox 4.

The outlet obtained an arrest affidavit that said 30-year-old Nestor Hernandez, who is on parole for aggravated robbery, had permission to visit the woman who gave birth to her child the day prior, the outlet said Monday.

While in the hospital room with the woman and baby, Hernandez accused her of cheating on him, the documents said.

Hernandez reportedly searched the room before taking a gun out of his pants. He allegedly hit his girlfriend in the head repeatedly with the firearm then told her “whoever comes in this room is going to die with us.”

Nurse Jacqueline Pakuaa then entered to attend to her patient and he allegedly shot her. Moments later, nurse Annette Flowers looked inside the room and was also shot, per the documents.

One of the hospital’s police officers opened fire, striking the suspect in the leg. He was later transported to another hospital and now faces charges of capital murder.

In addition, Hernandez was reportedly wearing an active ankle monitor at the time:

The suspect in the shooting at Methodist Medical Center has been identified as 30 year old Nestor Hernandez. He has been charged with capital murder. According to DPD he was out on parole for aggravated robbery and had an active ankle monitor. @wfaa @dallaspolice_ — Rebecca Lopez (@rlopezwfaa) October 23, 2022

“Dallas and Carrolton Police say the suspect in double homicide at Methodist Medical center Nestor Hernandez had multiple parole violations after he was released from TDCJ on an aggravated robbery,” WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez reported Monday.

A man whose wife and daughter work on the same floor where the incident happened expressed his sadness about what happened.

“For all the nurses and doctors on the floor, they have to go through this. You know, as far as thinking about it for the rest of their lives. My heart and my prayers go out to them,” he said:

The medical center has since ramped up security at the hospital and also plans to conduct more meetings of its Safety and Security Committee, according to the Fox report.

Nestor Hernandez is on parole for an aggravated robbery he committed in 2015, and was wearing an active ankle monitor at the time of the shooting. More on his lengthy criminal past here: https://t.co/Yn8ENYAQvj pic.twitter.com/Gk5pEIx7wu — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) October 23, 2022

A recent mid-year survey found violent crime across cities in President Joe Biden’s (D) America rose over four percent during the first six months of this year.

“Compared to 2019 crime rates, some cities have seen a doubling in murders and a 36 percent increase in aggravated assaults,” according to Breitbart News.