A woman jogging in New York City’s West Village on Thursday was raped, choked, and robbed as the crime wave sweeps across the nation.

The 43-year-old was running that morning along Pier 45 when a man grabbed her from behind and choked her unconscious, police told the New York Post.

Jogger, 43, raped by stranger during morning run in NYC: cops https://t.co/5AjpEa0DBP pic.twitter.com/oSpUWL8rR6 — New York Post (@nypost) November 3, 2022

The suspect pushed her onto the ground, removed her clothes, and raped her, according to law enforcement. Moments later, he allegedly took her wallet, debit card, cellphone, and headphones then fled on a Citi Bike.

The victim was reportedly left bloodied and shoeless, but it was not long before Gabrielle Sumkin, another jogger, came across the woman and asked if she was okay.

“She was just kind of saying ‘I need help, I need help,'” she told the Post. Sumkin helped her sit down nearby and inquired if there was anyone she could notify, but “She was very despondent, she couldn’t even really say anything, she couldn’t even think of anyone off the top of her head obviously that she’d want me to call.”

Sumkin dialed 911 and remained at the scene until help arrived about 15 to 20 minutes later.

She also recalled, “Nobody even looked in our direction, which was a bit strange. No one else I think would’ve helped her, which was really unfortunate also. I would’ve liked to see a bit more of a collective effort there from the other runners, there were a bunch of them.”

When the ambulance finally arrived, first responders took the victim to a local hospital and she was listed in stable condition.

Police later found and took into custody a homeless man in connection with the incident who allegedly tried to use stolen credit cards at a Target store.

The outlet later reported the homeless man was wanted for two sex crimes and has at least 25 prior arrests, according to police and sources.

Following the most recent incident, 29-year-old Carl Phanor was charged with rape, grand larceny, predatory sexual assault, and invalid use of a credit card.

🚨WANTED for SEXUAL ASSAULTS: Have you seen Carl Phanor? On 3/27/22 near Clarkson St & West St, the suspect sexually assaulted a 39-year-old female. On 10/6/22 near FDR service road & E 37 St, he attempted to rape a 48-year-old female. Info? DM @NYPDTips, or call 800-577-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/i9PXNUpM7f — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 18, 2022

“Phanor also was hit with charges in two previous attacks on city women — one from late March and the other in early October,” the Post article said.

“Prior to the sex-crime arrests, Phanor had been busted at least 25 other times, mostly for petit larceny, assault, drug possession and drug dealing, sources said. Seven of those arrests were sealed,” it continued.

A recent poll found the majority of voters blame “woke politicians” for the ongoing crime wave sweeping the nation, Breitbart News reported October 20.

In addition, rising violent crime across President Joe Biden’s (D) America began surfacing in early October as the deciding issue for voters looking toward the midterm elections with a poll showing that 77 percent of Americans view it as a significant problem, according to Breitbart News.