One of the two teens arrested for shooting Commanders running back Brian Robinson Jr. during an attempted robbery had faced previous charges in connection with a fatal shooting.

The shooting occurred on August 28 in northeast Washington, DC. Video footage shows that two individuals approached Robinson Jr., and attempted to rob him. The former Alabama star was shot twice in the leg before the suspects fled. Police have arrested two teenagers who were aged 16 and 14 at the time of the alleged shooting. The first teen was arrested earlier this week, the second teen was arrested on Friday.

The older of the two suspects was charged in connection with a fatal shooting in Prince George’s County, Maryland, earlier this year. Though, the Washington Post reports, he was released for lack of evidence. Police are still searching for a third suspect, who reportedly drove the two suspects to the scene.

Despite sustaining a bullet wound to the knee during the incident, Robinson Jr. made a complete recovery and after missing the first month of the season, has become a force in the Commander’s offense.