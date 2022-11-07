Police: Human Remains Found Twice in One Week in Chicago Neighborhood

Human remains were found in Chicago’s Austin neighborhood just three days after remains were discovered half a mile away.

The remains were discovered in a trash can on the 100 block of North Leclaire Avenue near Washington Boulevard at around 7 p.m. Saturday, according to Chicago police via Fox 32.

The discovery comes after another set of human remains was found by city trash collectors in the 4900 block of West Washington Boulevard near North Lamon Avenue at around 8:55 a.m. on Wednesday. One source told the Chicago Sun-Times that the remains had been “dead for a while.”

Police say detectives are investigating both cases but cannot confirm if they are connected. The identities of the victims are unknown.

The news of the deaths comes as the Democrat-controlled city is under a massive crime wave. There have been nearly 600 homicides in the Windy City so far in 2022, including four over the past weekend, Breitbart News reported.

Overall crime has increased in Chicago by 56 percent since this time last year, according to police. Murder is up by six percent, robbery is up by 20 percent, and motor vehicle theft is up by a whopping 178 percent.

