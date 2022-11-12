A former Playboy model accused in the murder of a child psychiatrist has agreed to a plea and faces 10 to 25 years behind bars.

“Kelsey Turner, 29, entered an Alford plea to the charge of second-degree murder — which means the defendant entered a guilty plea, but still maintains her innocence, according to online court records,” People reported Friday.

The woman formerly pled not guilty to charges of murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Ex-Playboy model takes plea deal in murder of child psychiatrist https://t.co/PP6pCWMfLb pic.twitter.com/v07AbhTVQk — New York Post (@nypost) November 11, 2022

Authorities arrested Turner in 2019 following the death of Thomas Burchard, 71, when his body was found stuffed in the trunk of an abandoned car outside Las Vegas. The man died from blunt force trauma to the head.

A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigation later determined the model and two other people were involved in the case, according to a report.

The woman’s former boyfriend, Jon Kennison, eventually pleaded guilty to murder and conspiracy along with a woman named Diana Pena, who pleaded guilty to accessory to commit murder.

Ex-Playboy and Maxim model Kelsey Turner enters an Alford plea in the murder of 71-year-old Dr. Thomas Burchard. Watch my @LawCrimeNetwork coverage here⬇️pic.twitter.com/3ePZWFsMZ4 — Sierra Gillespie (@sierragillespie) November 10, 2022

“Authorities have said that Turner and Burchard had an intimate relationship before the brutal slaying and had known each other for around two years. An arrest warrant previously obtained by PEOPLE showed that Burchard paid the rent at Turner’s Las Vegas apartment for the months of March, April and June,” the People article said.

According to Pena, Kennison swung a baseball bat at the victim while inside a Las Vegas home which reportedly happened when Turner became upset about things she saw on the elderly man’s phone.

Burchard, who was originally from Salinas, California, reportedly traveled to visit the young woman in Las Vegas to sever their relationship and the flow of money.

Turner and Kennison reportedly planned to take the victim to the hospital for medical attention after the assault, but the young woman later told him to knock the man out.

Police later found blood on the door and in the garage of the former model’s home, along with “evidence of a cleanup,” Inside Edition reported in April 2019.

The psychiatrist’s longtime girlfriend told the outlet her boyfriend informed her he was going to Las Vegas to meet Turner and “take care of business,” adding he had given Turner more than $300,000 over the past couple of years.

According to People, Turner is scheduled for sentencing on January 10.