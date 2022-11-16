An unarmed security guard is being praised after he fought off a man who walked into a Buffalo substance abuse clinic with an AR-15 rifle.

According to police, the confrontation occurred on November 10 when suspect Jeffrey Griffin, 48, walked into the reception area of the Alba de Vida methadone clinic on Virginia Street armed with a loaded rifle.

WATCH:

A man armed with an AR-15 assault rifle tried to enter a substance abuse facility in Buffalo, New York, before an unarmed guard tackled and restrained him until officers arrived. The gunman fired one round into a wall, but no one was injured. pic.twitter.com/xDFI56uKvp — 48 Hours (@48hours) November 15, 2022

In the footage captured by a surveillance camera, security guard Reynaldo Beckford and two others behind the reception desk are seen working before Beckford notices the gunman.

The gunman appears to fire one shot, causing Beckford to jump and subsequently signal the workers behind the desk to leave the area.

Beckford, who was not armed, then engages with the suspect in a struggle to gain possession of his AR-15 rifle. During the confrontation, the security guard recalled the suspect not taking his finger off the trigger.

“When I had him and the rifle, I started saying Jesus Jesus Jesus, and that’s when he turned back,” Beckford told WKBW. “He stopped fighting for a while, and that’s when the other security guard started coming down the stairs.”

Another security guard and two civilians helped Beckford to disarm the gunman and hold him down before police arrived, according to District Attorney John Flynn.

“I would be lying if I say to you I wasn’t scared for my life and the first thing that flashed over my brain was my baby who just turned three years old,” Beckford recalled.

“Nobody lost their life, nobody got hurt, and to God be the glory, what else can I say,” he added.

The gunman allegedly fired three shots at some point during the confrontation, but no one was injured, WIVB reported.

Before the gunman entered the methadone clinic, he allegedly shot a woman in the leg inside a home on Pennsylvania street at around 9:00 a.m., VIVB noted. The victim was brought to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Griffin was charged Friday with attempted murder and possession of a loaded firearm regarding the Pennsylvania Street incident. He is also facing reckless endangerment, possession of an assault rifle, and possession of an extended magazine charges regarding the clinic incident.

Police have not determined a motive but do not consider the incident to be a part of an attempted robbery.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.