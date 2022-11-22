Man Charged with Reckless Homicide in Massachusetts Apple Store Crash

The suspected driver of the SUV that plowed into a Massachusetts Apple store Monday morning, killing one construction worker and injuring 20 other people, has been arrested and identified as Bradley Rein, 53.

Rein has been charged with “Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle,” wrote Plymouth County District Attorney Tim Cruz in a tweet Tuesday. The suspect was housed in the Plymouth House of Corrections Monday evening and brought to Hingham District Court for arraignment Tuesday, the Hingham Police Department noted.

At around 10:45 a.m. Monday, the Hingham Police and Fire Departments were alerted to the scene at the Apple store at the Derby Street Shops. At a press conference Monday afternoon, Cruz said one man was killed and 16 other people were taken to hospitals after the SUV plowed into the tech store. WCVB reported Tuesday that 20 people received medical attention at hospitals.

Right now the tow truck is on scene to remove the SUV that tore through an Apple Store in Hingham killing one person and injuring 16 others. @wbz pic.twitter.com/Ojj7rPmfHg — Jordyn Jagolinzer WBZ (@jorjagolinzer) November 21, 2022

Per WCVB:

According to the police report, Rein told officials that “his right foot became stuck on the accelerator and his vehicle accelerated.” “Mr. Rein stated that he used his left foot to try to brake but was unable to stop the vehicle and the vehicle crashed through the front of the Apple store,” the report said.

Citing Vermont State Police, both WCVB and CBS Boston noted that Rein, of Natick, Massachusetts, was involved in a motor vehicle crash in Roxbury, Vermont, in 2020 and was cited for driving while intoxicated.

This is the suspect in the Hingham Apple store crash. This is Bradley Rein after a previous arrest in Vermont. 5 Investigates reports he was taken into custody and cited for DUI in 2020. He is currently charged with Reckless Homicide by Motor Vehicle in yesterday’s crash #wcvb pic.twitter.com/iBqXr5gWL3 — antoinette antonio (@antoinetteA) November 22, 2022

Cruz’s office identified the deceased victim as 65-year-old Kevin Bradley of New Jersey. A spokesperson with Apple said that he was working on construction at the store, Boston 25 News reported.

“Our hearts go out to our team members and customers who were injured and all of those who were affected by this terrible incident,” the spokesperson added. “We are doing everything we can to support our team members and customers at this very difficult time.”