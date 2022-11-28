A Chicago man is accused of beating a stranger with a metal baton during a home invasion on Thanksgiving. However, the victim fought back, according to a report.

Thirty-three-year-old Al’Aswan McKay suffered stab wounds inflicted by the victim, prosecutor Michael Bagnowski explained during a recent bail hearing, CWB Chicago reported Sunday.

The incident occurred after a man and woman returned to their home on North Oakley that night and heard someone banging at their door.

McKay was reportedly yelling at the man to come outside but the victim told him he was calling law enforcement. Moments later, his girlfriend took the phone and the man grabbed a kitchen knife.

Once the suspect allegedly kicked the door open, “McKay started beating the man in the head with a metal baton or asp and didn’t stop until the victim stabbed him with the knife, according to Bagnowski. McKay and a man with him, identified by Bagnowski as McKay’s brother, ran from the scene,” the outlet continued.

At the hospital following the incident, doctors closed the wounds in the victim’s head with stitches and staples.

Authorities eventually found McKay by following a trail of blood several blocks from the scene. Once McKay was also hospitalized, the victim’s girlfriend identified him as the suspect, according to the prosecutor, who did not name a motive for the incident.

Meanwhile, at least 28 individuals were shot and five of them died over the Thanksgiving weekend in Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s (D) Chicago, Breitbart News reported Monday.

As of November 5, almost 600 people were killed in Chicago so far this year and Breitbart News noted that 14 people were shot during one incident on Halloween. Three of the victims were reportedly children.

In light of the crime wave sweeping across President Joe Biden’s (D) America, Gallup reported October 28 that “Americans are more likely now than at any time over the past five decades to say there is more crime in their local area than there was a year ago.”

“The 56% of U.S. adults who report an increase in crime where they live marks a five-percentage-point uptick since last year and is the highest by two points in Gallup’s trend dating back to 1972,” the article said.

Per the CWB Chicago report, the victims involved did not know the suspect or his brother.

“Prosecutors charged McKay with two counts of attempted home invasion. Judge Mary Marubio ordered him to pay a $7,500 bail deposit to get out of jail on electronic monitoring,” the outlet concluded.