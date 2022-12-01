A car hit a mother and her four children on a Brooklyn street Wednesday, but so far no one has been arrested.

At least two of the victims suffered serious injuries after police say the driver of a 2016 white Mercedes-Benz ran a stop sign and a school bus stop sign that afternoon near Avenue J and New York Avenue, NBC New York reported.

The mother was crossing the street after collecting her eight-year-old child and five-year-old child, who had just gotten off their school bus when they were hit by a car whose driver kept on going.

A few blocks away law enforcement had reportedly tried to pull over a white Mercedes, but the driver fled, continuing on Avenue J before going past the stop sign and allegedly hitting the victims.

Surveillance video showed the moment the white car approached, and what appeared to be a child get up off the ground and run to the sidewalk, according to Pix 11:

According to police, the car struck the family, which included a one-year-old and a three-year-old. “The mother was hit so hard, she was left pinned under the school bus, according to witnesses,” the NBC report said.

While the family was transported to Maimonides Hospital, police explained the driver abandoned the car on 24th Street and Glenwood Road but did not say why officers had initially tried to pull the vehicle over.

Authorities are reportedly searching for a woman wearing a black hoodie. One neighbor told Fox 5, “I don’t know how you’re going to sleep tonight after you did that.”

More surveillance video showed the moment the school bus arrived and a group of people running over to assist the mother and her children, the outlet reported:

Another neighbor said she did not know what the driver was running from but said, “It’s not worth it. It’s just not worth it.”

Although three of the children went home from the hospital late Wednesday, the mother and one of the other children remained at Maimonides. However, they are expected to survive.

A mid-year survey found violent crime in cities across President Joe Biden’s (D) America rose by more than four percent during the first six months of this year, Breitbart News reported in September.

More specifically, crime in New York City has increased over the past year, though New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) claimed data did not point to bail reform as being the problem.