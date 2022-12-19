Police: Woman Stabbed to Death Inside New York City Homeless Shelter

A 27-year-old woman was stabbed to death inside a homeless shelter in Manhattan on Friday night, according to the New York City Police Department.

Officers found Victoria Goode with multiple stab wounds around the body at approximately 9:50 p.m. on the sixth-floor hallway at Project Renewal Shelter, located on the 225 block on East 45 Street.

EMS arrived and rushed the victim to NYC Health & Hospitals/Bellevue, where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made, as the investigation remains ongoing.

Police have identified Charmaine Crossman, 42, (pictured) as a suspect. MTA surveillance footage captured the suspect near the scene and in the city’s subway system.

“She’s the roommate of the person she allegedly killed,” an NYPD spokeswoman told the New York Post.

A resident of the homeless shelter told the New York Daily News the two roommates were involved in a verbal altercation because Charmaine had issues with Goode playing loud music before the 47-year-old allegedly stabbed the victim.

“No one knew that Charmaine has a weapon,” said Toye Paulia, 51. She added that the two roommates did not “see eye to eye much.”

The outlet noted that Charmaine had fled long before the ambulance arrived.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website or on Twitter.

According to data from city hall obtained by the Daily News, 70 percent of homeless people that move into a shelter leave within a week after they are admitted.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.