A Tennessee mother is in police custody after allegedly committing several armed carjackings on Thursday, using her five-year-old child as a human shield in at least one instance.

Bethany Wilson, 24, of Goodlettsville, was arrested late Thursday night and is facing two counts of aggravated robbery, according to the Clarksville Police Department (CPD).

Earlier that day, at approximately 4:40 p.m., officers received a report of a 51-year-old woman who was robbed of her Nissan Juke at gunpoint by a white woman while pumping gas at a Mini Mart on the 2690 block of Trenton Road.

About half an hour later, CPD received a “shots fired call” in the area of Warfield Boulevard and Ted Crozier Sr. Boulevard. When they arrived at the scene, a male victim told officers that a woman approached him and fired a shot before she allegedly stole his black Mercedes Benz.

The victim also told officers that the woman used her child as a shield during the robbery.

Police later recovered both vehicles.

Upon receiving confirmation that the Mercedes was recovered, CPD also learned that a woman had stolen a silver Ford F-150 before the vehicle was involved in a crash on Interstate 24 in nearby Cheatham County.

Wilson was identified as a suspect by investigators, and she was arrested without confrontation the same day at around 10:55 p.m. at a Days Inn in Clarksville.

The child was with her mother when police arrived, and is currently safe, police noted. A spokesman with the CPD told Clarksville Now that the child was five years old.

Wilson may face additional charges; the investigation is still ongoing.

You can follow Ethan Letkeman on Twitter at @EthanLetkeman.