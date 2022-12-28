A vehicle was caught on video driving down a frozen canal in downtown Indianapolis before it crashed through the ice late on Christmas Day.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Biankia Gleason, 33, for allegedly being intoxicated when she drove her vehicle down an embankment onto the canal and started traveling north, NBC affiliate WTHR 13 reported.

According to the Indianapolis Fire Department, the vehicle hit a dead end at 10th street, turned around, and started traveling south before it plunged through the ice in the 400 block of West New York Street, near North West Street.

Bystanders helped the woman out of the car and brought her to a nearby hotel. When police arrived at the scene after 11:00 p.m., they found no one in the vehicle but were directed bystanders to the hotel lobby where the Gleason was.

Gleason was arrested for drunk driving but has since bonded out of custody. She was also taken to Eskenazi Hospital for evaluation, ABC affiliate WRTV reported.

The individual who filmed the now-viral video was skating on the canal with friends when the wild scene occurred.

“I couldn’t even believe what I was seeing,” Mason Brauchla told Fox 59.

“I couldn’t believe, first off, the ice was even supporting their car for that long. They were probably going 30 miles per hour, at least. I was just shocked,” he added.

