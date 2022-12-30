A gunman fatally shot a woman in the stomach outside a liquor store Wednesday night in Detroit before escaping with the victim’s vehicle.

The shooting occurred around 10:40 p.m. on Grand River Avenue at the Beverage One Liquor Store, according to the Detroit Police Department via Fox 2.

The victim, Tracie Golden, 53, a mother and a wife, was shot as she was exiting the store. After the shooting, the suspect robbed Golden and stole her charcoal grey 2018 Dodge Journey with a Michigan license plate number of DYN 1663, ABC affiliate WXYZ reported.

Golden died at Sinai Grace Hospital, where she had worked for ten years as a Chief Union Steward and respiratory therapist.

Police do not have a detailed description of the shooter but say the gunman was last seen wearing a black jacket, gloves, and dark shoes and is armed. They are also still searching for the vehicle.

The victim’s family is heartbroken and in disbelief over her death.

“I don’t care about the car. I want my wife back. Which I can’t get back. I was told she was shot in the abdomen one time and didn’t make it thru,” her husband, John Golden, told WXYZ.

“My rock. My heart. My everything. Everyone that knows her and me knows how we felt about each other,” he added.

Other family members are urging the gunman to come forward.

Whoever this person is, it’s not going to go away. When you close your eyes you’re going to think about it,” says the victim’s sister-in-law, Janine Golden.

Detroit police are asking anyone with information about this incident or the suspect to contact them.

