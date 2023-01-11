A man in Texas is accused of hitting his wife at least 20 times while she was holding their one-year-old child.

Alejandro Guerra was arrested Tuesday in Brownsville after authorities secured an arrest warrant for charges of assault and interference with an emergency call, local NBC affiliate Valley Central reported, citing the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

WANTED MALE ARRESTED AFTER FOOT PURSUIT: On January 10, 2023, Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputies and Investigators executed an arrest warrant for Alejandro Guerra at the 2000 Block of Alameda Dr in Brownsville. pic.twitter.com/SZeNH3Nrb1 — Cameron County SO (@CameronCountySO) January 11, 2023

The charges stem from an incident on January 3 when deputies responded to a call of a family disturbance at a residence in the 7000 Block of Los Lobos Drive in Brownsville.

After investigating, deputies learned that Guerra had allegedly hit his wife in the face at least 20 times with a closed fist while she was holding their one-year-old child. The victim also told authorities that Guerra had also allegedly taken away her cell phone as she attempted to contact emergency services.

When authorities arrived Tuesday to arrest Guerra at his residence on the 2000 block of Alameda Drive in Brownsville, the suspect was sitting on the front porch of the house but allegedly fled upon seeing law enforcement arrive.

The foot pursuit was short, and Guerra was taken into custody without further incident and was charged with evading arrest, according to the CCSO.

Guerra was additionally charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, accident involving injury, and criminal mischief, the CSSO noted. The investigation is ongoing.

Guerra was booked into Carrizalez-Rucker Detention Center, and his bond amount has not been set yet.

