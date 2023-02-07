A New Jersey man stands accused of robbing five businesses at gunpoint over the course of two days in January.

Four of the incidents happened in 30 minutes on January 22, NJ.com reported Monday.

The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office detailed the case in a press release:

An individual wearing the same clothing held cashiers at gunpoint at the 7-Eleven convenience store in Fair Lawn, the BP Gas Station in Paramus, and the Valero and Bolla Gas Stations in Mahwah. Subsequently, detectives from the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office Special Investigations Squad were notified of the incidents and initiated an investigation.

The agency also said an armed robbery was reported on January 25 at the 7-Eleven in Elmwood Park, and officials determined the suspect was the same person in the four previous incidents, identifying him as 30-year-old Thomas Johnson of East Orange.

Authorities executed a search warrant Thursday at his home, then arrested the suspect.

Johnson was charged with six counts of first-degree armed robbery, five counts of second-degree possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, five counts of second-degree unlawful possession of a weapon, and one count of fourth-degree aggravated assault by pointing a firearm, the prosecutor’s office said.

The suspect was remanded to the county jail to await an appearance in court.

