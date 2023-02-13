Transgender Convict Sentenced for Strangling Disabled Girlfriend

A Montana man who identifies as a transgender woman was convicted of strangling his mentally disabled girlfriend and was sentenced on Friday.

Serenity Alana Mann, 34, was convicted of “felony strangulation of partner,” the Helena Independent Record reported.

Mann was ultimately sentenced to five years probation, a week in prison annually for that period, and 40 hours of community service for every year of probation, per the Independent Record.

Reduxx notes that it is unclear if Mann will be serving his five weeks behind bars in a men’s or women’s prison.

Additionally, per the Independent Record, Mann is required to register as a violent offender, which places multiple restrictions and requirements on how Mann can navigate future romantic relationships. He is also forbidden from reaching out to the victim.

Mann was arrested on November 17, 2021, for strangling his girlfriend after police discovered their relationship was abusive while investigating another crime, per the outlet.

Mann’s girlfriend told police he had “knocked her down” and put her in “a sleeper hold,” later reportedly presenting a photo of an injury Mann had given her, the Independent Record reported upon his arrest.

The outlet also highlighted that the victim has a mental disability.

The Montana Department of Corrections indicates that Mann stands six feet tall and weighs 330 lbs.

The outlet noted that Mann strangulating his partner came after he had just finished a suspended sentence on September 28, 2021, following a conviction for another crime.

Mann had brandished a crowbar and threatened a fellow motorist, saying, “I’ll [expletive] kill you,” after a traffic dispute in April 2020, NonStop Local detailed, citing court documents.

The Independent Record noted this incident led to a conviction for criminal endangerment, down from assault with a weapon, and leading to a two-year suspended sentence.

Mann’s attorney argued that his gender identity should be taken into consideration in determining an appropriate sentence, according to the Independent Record.

“All that I ask is please protect me and don’t let Serenity keep her word by hurting me or even killing me,” his now former girlfriend admonished the judge during sentencing, per the outlet.