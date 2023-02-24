A Florida man is expected to face murder charges in the shooting deaths of a journalist, a child, and a woman during several recent shootings in the Pine Hills area.

Fox 35 reported Wednesday that a second journalist was hurt, as was the child’s mother.

An image shows the little girl who was shot and killed:

PICTURED: T'Yonna Major, the nine-year-old girl also shot dead in Pine Hills, FL. Keith Melvin Moses is accused of murdering her after shooting dead reporter Dylan Lyons and a 38 year old woman earlier that day. pic.twitter.com/T1bFOeasx6 — Jen Smith (@Jen_e_Smith) February 23, 2023

Officials with the Orange County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) explained 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin was killed Wednesday.

A few hours later, Spectrum 13 News reporter Dylan Lyons and photographer Jesse Walden arrived at the scene to cover the initial incident and were shot while inside their own vehicle.

Lyons was described as being a “wonderful son” and “loving fiancé” who loved journalism:

Dylan Lyons. Young, passionate & compassionate. A go-getter.

A wonderful son.

A loving fiancé. @MyNews13 identified him now. Dylan’s former UCF professor said, “He loves journalism, and he loves it because of the difference that he always feels like he can make…” pic.twitter.com/TAtKsTYZmc — Alexa Lorenzo (@ALorenzoTV) February 23, 2023

“A mother and her daughter, 9-year-old T’yonna Major, were shot nearby inside their home,” the Fox report continued, noting that Orange County Sheriff John Mina named the suspect as Keith Melvin Moses, 19.

This is 19-year-old Keith Melvin Moses, the suspect in a series of shootings today that left three dead, in OCSO… Posted by Orange County Sheriff's Office, Florida on Wednesday, February 22, 2023

The suspect apparently returned to the area that afternoon when news crews were getting ready to report live on the earlier homicide that occurred on Hialeah Street.

According to the sheriff, the man came back to the scene and “goes to the vehicle where the news media people are at, he shoots both the people from News 13.”

Officials located Moses nearby and detained him following the second and third shootings. Deputies reported he had a handgun when he was taken into custody.

According to police Keith Melvin Moses shot an individual. Then when News 13 arrived to cover the shooting, Mr. Moses shot a reporter and a 9-year-old girl to death. Crime is out of control. America is so much better than this.

pic.twitter.com/euvjpQdrmc — Charles R Downs (@TheCharlesDowns) February 23, 2023

On Thursday, the OCSO shared body camera footage of the moment deputies apprehended Moses.

“Get on the fucking ground!” an officer is heard yelling at the suspect as he stands in the street. “Get on your fucking face,” another tells him as he approaches the suspect, then forces him onto the pavement.

Moments later, the suspect says, “They killing me! They killing me!” as the officers work to restrain him:

This is the moment OCSO deputies apprehended Keith Moses, who shot five people on Feb. 22, killing three: 38-year-old Nathacha Augustin, 9-year-old T’yonna Major and @MyNews13 reporter Dylan Lyons. pic.twitter.com/KS7hx1Q2V2 — Orange County Sheriff's Office (@OrangeCoSheriff) February 23, 2023

Speaking of the suspect, Mina said, “At 19, he has a lengthy criminal history to include gun charges, aggravated battery and assault with a deadly weapon, burglary, and grand theft charges.”

Court records reportedly show Moses was arrested in late 2021 regarding charges of possession of cannabis and drug paraphernalia, but the charges were apparently dropped.

Authorities have continued working on the recent case by looking for cameras in the neighborhood, watching footage, and trying to find witnesses.

The suspect has not provided a motive for the alleged shootings. Moses was reportedly an acquaintance of the 38-year-old woman who was killed, but there did not appear to be a connection between himself and the journalists, nor the mother and child, per the sheriff.

