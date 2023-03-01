VIDEO: Man Loads Gun, Shoots Homeless Man in Head in St. Louis

Cell phone video captured a man allegedly loading a gun, talking on the phone, then shooting a homeless man in the head in Democrat-controlled St. Louis Monday morning.

The video is disturbing, although it stops short of showing the body of the homeless man after he was shot.

Throughout the video the voice of whoever filmed the incident can be heard giving a play-by-play.

He can be heard surmising that one shot had already been fired. He then commented on the man allegedly loading the gun, saying, “He just put a magazine in it and he’s still trying to load it.”

The video then shows the alleged shooter suddenly point the gun at the head of a homeless man and pull the trigger.

The individual videoing the action gasps, “Oh my God, he just f*cking killed him.”

The Post Millennial noted that police indicated there was allegedly an altercation between the homeless man and the gunman prior to the shooting.

The body of the homeless man was found lying on the street with a bullet hole in the head.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. AWR Hawkins holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.