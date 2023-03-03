A California man was arrested Monday for allegedly placing “hidden recording devices” in a restroom at the high school where he worked as a teacher.

Irvine Police announced in a Monday press release that Siu Kong Sit, 37, of Beckman High School in Irvine, California, had been arrested on charges of possession of (or manufacturing) child pornography and burglary, as well as two misdemeanor charges after a maintenance worker found recording devices in a restroom:

This afternoon, IPD officers responded to Beckman High School (Tustin Unified School District) after hidden recording devices were discovered by a contracted maintenance worker in the all gender restroom located near the pool. The contractor turned the items over to administrative staff who called IPD. Officers determined the devices had recorded several victims while in the restroom. During the course of the investigation, IPD detectives determined the recording devices were put in place by Beckman High School Teacher, Siu Kong Sit.

CBS Los Angeles quoted Irvine Police Lt. Cathy Scherer as saying the first device “was placed in two different locations, two different devices, placed in an all-gender restroom and right now we believe that device was placed there to record people coming in and out of the restroom.”

Police said the devices resembled smoke detectors, per CBS Los Angeles. Police also believe the devices were planted recently but may have been deployed off and on since last year.

An entry in the Beckman High School staff directory indicates that Sit is employed as a science teacher.

Sit was being held at the Orange County Jail and his bail had been set at $20,000, the Orange County Register reported Tuesday.

However, an inmate record from the jail indicates that Sit has since been released.

The press release noted Irvine Police are “attempting to locate additional victims based on additional evidence located on the devices.”