A father going to his daughter’s sports event was killed during a wreck with a drag racer on Monday in Nashville, Tennessee.

Thirty-four-year-old Jacob Barnhardt died after being extricated from his vehicle, then taken to a local hospital, the New York Post reported Friday.

The man’s girlfriend, Kate Kastle, said he finished work and was on his way to collect her two sons before going to his little girl’s softball game.

When speaking about what happened, Kastle told News Channel 5 she felt “shattered,” adding, “Jake was our world. This just isn’t fair.”

According to law enforcement, a pair of Dodge Chargers were drag racing on Clarksville Pike when one of them lost control while going 100 miles per hour.

The Charger swerved into another lane, then crashed into Barnhardt. A pickup was also involved in the crash, however the driver was not hurt.

“One of the drag racers fled the scene, while 31-year-old Patrick Ewin — who cops said was the driver who struck Barnhardt — sustained minor injuries, but was jailed on a charge of vehicular homicide by recklessness for Barnhardt’s death,” the Post article said.

Per his obituary, Barnhardt dedicated 15 years of his life to the United States Army. He served as a Special Forces Combat Medic in 5th Special Forces Group, but his family was his greatest accomplishment:

He was looking forward to being able to spend more time with his family after getting out of the Army. He grew up a class clown, and that desire to make people laugh never faded. A truly unique soul, Jake was as authentic as they come. To put into words the true essence of who Jake was is simply not possible. He served his country fearlessly, loved his family endlessly, and will be forever missed.

Street racing has apparently been a persistent issue for the community of Nashville, according to a News Channel 5 report from October.

In one instance, drivers gathered on private property and were seen doing donuts, then leaving tracks and trash behind when they finally left the area. Neighbors told the outlet the loud gatherings occurred weekly.

“This is just a normal, everyday company. There’s five buildings here. You wouldn’t think that after 9 o’clock, you know, that it turns into a shooting gallery, tire burning, bonfire, party, doing whatever you wanna do,” an employee at the company said.

According to the Post report, authorities have continued searching for the person who was driving the second Charger when the wreck occurred.