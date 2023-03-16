A 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly hijacking a vehicle from a 35-year-old man at gunpoint Tuesday, according to police.

Chicago Police say the teenager was arrested around 1:00 p.m. after being stopped by officers and allegedly “striking a Chicago Police Vehicle” while trying to flee. Police say he was seen in a vehicle allegedly stolen “several hours earlier … at gunpoint from [a] 35-year-old male at a gas station” in the 1200 block of W. Belmont.

CWB Chicago reported police had used GPS data from the allegedly stolen vehicle, a BMW, to track to suspect but it took several hours to apprehend him:

CPD said a white car, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, pulled up next to the victim, and a gunman got out to rob and carjack him. A nearby Chicago police surveillance camera recorded the hijacking. CPD officers began tracking GPS data from the victim’s BMW as it drove around Lakeview and Lincoln Park shortly after 6 a.m. However, they were unable to locate the vehicle right away.

Police identified him as “one of the offenders” who had allegedly committed the hijacking.

The news release indicated that after the teenager was taken into custody, he was “identified in connection to the November 1, 2022 armed robbery of an 18-year-old female and 19-year-old male, who was also forced to a second location, that occurred in the 7400 block of S. Morgan (7th District).”

The juvenile was charged with two counts of armed robbery, one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking, one count of aggravated kidnapping, one count of aggravated fleeing, and one count of criminal damage to government property.

