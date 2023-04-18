A disturbing video appears to show a mob of teenagers beating a helpless woman in Chicago during the riots that occurred in the Loop over the weekend.

Shared by CWB Chicago, the video shows a woman being attacked in the doorway of 129 North Wabash where she is immediately overpowered by the mob of teens who relentlessly beat her.

This violent mob attacks woman in heart of Chicago. Yet incoming leftist Chicago mayor warns not to “demonize youth” while pretending not to condone the anarchy. https://t.co/oKtBMmSsLS — Tom Fitton (@TomFitton) April 17, 2023

“CWBChicago has not yet confirmed that the footage is from Saturday, but the montage appeared online after Saturday’s event,” the outlet noted. “Chicago police have said that nine juveniles and six adults were arrested during the course of Saturday evening.”

“On Monday, Chicago police confirmed that a couple was attacked and robbed by a group of people in the 100 block of North Michigan Avenue around 8 p.m. Saturday. The 22-year-old man and a woman, whom police said is between 18 and 24 years old, were near Millennium Park when the group attacked them,” it added.

Fox News also reported:

The woman, identified as 18 to 24-years old, was with a 22-year-old male victim during the attack, Chicago police said. The mob surrounded the victims and multiple people “struck the victims several times before taking their personal property and fleeing in an unknown direction,” the police report said. No arrests have been made in the incident, while the victims were transported to the University of Illinois Hospital with what were classified as “minor injuries.”

As Breitbart News reported, Chicago Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson said in a statement Sunday that the teens should not be “demonized” for their behavior.

“In no way do I condone the destructive activity we saw in the Loop and lakefront this weekend. It is unacceptable and has no place in our city. However, it is not constructive to demonize youth who have otherwise been starved of opportunities in their own communities,” Johnson said.

“Our city must work together to create spaces for youth to gather safely and responsibly, under adult guidance and supervision, to ensure that every part of our city remains welcome for both residents and visitors,” he continued. “This is one aspect of my comprehensive approach to improve public safety and make Chicago livable for everyone.”

Soon-to-be former Mayor Lori Lightfoot also denounced the violence, calling it “reckless, disrespectful and unlawful behavior.”

“As I have said before, we as a city cannot and will not allow any of our public spaces to become a platform for criminal conduct,” Lightfoot said. “Most importantly, parents and guardians must know where their children are and be responsible for their actions. Instilling the important values of respect for people and property must begin at home.”

“The Chicago Police Department (CPD) was first called out in force at around 10 p.m. Wednesday night when about 200 teens erupted in a mass fight in the city’s popular Millennium Park at the southern end of the ‘Mag Mile,'” Breitbart News reported. “The Wednesday night incident became the city’s first ‘large group’ incident of the year, according to Chicago’s CBS affiliate.”

“The youths were reportedly fighting and harassing other people at the park, according to reports. The crowds of unruly teens came back on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, as police struggled to head off violence,” it added.

