A 44-year-old professor in California is accused of attempting to meet and rape a seven-year-old girl.

Rodger Githens “was arrested on April 21 on charges including receipt and distribution of images of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct,” the New York Post reported Tuesday, citing a criminal complaint.

Githens is reportedly an associate professor at the University of the Pacific. However, when Breitbart News searched and located a link featuring his name on the school’s website, it said, “You are not authorized to access this page.”

Per the complaint, Githens had online conversations with an undercover FBI agent who posed as a man claiming to be sexually active with his young niece.

The conversations initiated in late March on Grindr. The suspect allegedly explained he was “experienced” when it came to molesting minors and wanted to meet the man and child.

The pair then moved their conversation to the app known as Telegram, and “when discussing plans to meet in Fresno, Githens said he would bring the girl ‘her favorite chocolate bar…and an Ariel doll,'” the Post report said.

He also allegedly revealed he was married to a man whose 11-year-old nephew he molested once in the past.

Officials were able to match photos of himself he shared with the agent to his driver’s license and profile on the university’s website. On Wednesday, they executed a search warrant and found the suspect allegedly exchanged clips of child sexual abuse with other people while using the Telegram app.

Social media users replied to the Post‘s article, one individual writing, “University of the Horrific,” while another said, “Ugh. So much of this perversion going on.”

Githens education includes a BS in religious studies, and he also has a seminary background. He was recently placed on administrative leave, according to a university spokesman.

The suspect could face up to 20 years in prison if he is convicted.

In 2015, Smarter Parenting deemed the Grindr app “not appropriate for children or teens,” adding it was created solely for adult men.

“Nude images can be shared in private chat sessions. The images can be inappropriate and the chat content can also be highly inappropriate for teens and children. Chats may also include inappropriate language,” the site read.

Breitbart News has reported extensively on Grindr which is known as a gay dating app.