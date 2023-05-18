Masked Thieves Steal $120,000 in Purses from Dior Store in New Jersey

Four masked thieves stole $120,000 in purses from a Dior store at a Millburn, New Jersey, mall on Monday morning.

The thieves were unarmed men wearing dark clothing. They made off with 25 purses, NJ.com reported. The cheapest bag Dior sells is priced at $1,050, with the average Dior bag costing $5,000.

“Employees ‘ran to a back room for safety’ and called police, Capt. David Bonney said. The thieves sped off in a black SUV before police arrived,” NJ.com reported.

Video footage taken from a store across from Dior shows the thieves running of out the store with the merchandise. A man walking past the store was startled as the thieves made their way out. In the footage, a woman can be heard gasping off camera.

“Move everybody out of the way,” she said. “They are really aggressive. They are super aggressive.”

Millburn police are still investigating the incident, and no suspects have been found.

Last September, State Sen. Jon Bramnick (D) introduced a bill which would make gang shoplifting punishable by at least a year in prison with no eligibility for parole, New Jersey 105.1 reported.

“We’re seeing more and more instances where flash mobs of shoplifters run through high-end stores where they smash and grab anything that isn’t bolted down,” Bramnick said. “If people want to do these crimes, they need to get the message that their next flash mob will be in jail.”

Breitbart reported Wednesday that Target is set to lose $500 million in profits, with its CEO pointing to organized retail crime as the main culprit. Retailers saw a 26.5% increase in organized retail theft in 2021, according to the National Retail Federation.