A man has been accused of tossing gasoline on another man then lighting him on fire Sunday outside a gas station in Tampa, Florida.

The incident happened just after 4:30 p.m. when the two men were at the Mobile station at 14516 N. 22nd Street, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Monday.

Once the pair reportedly began having a verbal confrontation, the suspect identified as Earl Hargrove Jr. purchased some gas from the business.

He then allegedly poured the gasoline on the other man, then set him on fire. After the victim was rushed to a local hospital for treatment, he was listed in critical condition and suffering from life-threatening injuries, per the sheriff’s office.

In a social media post Monday, the agency shared a photo of Hargrove:

A man is under arrest for throwing gasoline on another man and lighting him on fire. The victim was taken to TGH where… Posted by Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office on Monday, May 29, 2023

Now, the suspect is facing charges of aggravated battery great bodily harm and attempted murder in the first degree, officials said.

The sheriff’s office also asked citizens with more information regarding the incident to call 813-247-8200.

Video footage shows investigators working the scene outside the gas station after they blocked off the area:

“A verbal argument should never escalate to this level of violence. This suspect’s behavior is not only deplorable but will never be tolerated in our community. The suspect, in this case, is currently behind bars while we wait in anticipation for justice to be served,” Sheriff Chad Chronister stated.

According to the Mayo Clinic, when someone is burned it can result in minor medical issues or become a life-threatening emergency.

“The treatment of burns depends on the location and severity of the damage. Sunburns and small scalds can usually be treated at home. Deep or widespread burns need immediate medical attention,” the site reads.

The clinic added that complications from deep or widespread burns can result in problems such as bacterial infections, trouble breathing, scars, and bone and joint issues.

