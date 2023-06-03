Texas Liquor Store Clerk Shoots, Fatally Wounds Alleged Thief

A liquor store clerk in Leander, Texas, shot and fatally wounded a 22-year-old man allegedly stealing alcohol on Wednesday.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported that police were called about a theft at the store, then a confrontation between the store clerk and one of the three alleged thieves led to shots being fired.

Twenty-two-year-old Johnny Cabrera was struck by the clerk’s gunfire.

FOX 7 Austin noted that police found Cabrera a mile and a half from the liquor store “suffering from gunshot wounds.” He died while being transported to the hospital.

The liquor store clerk has not been charged in the incident, but police continue to investigate.

The investigation includes an attempt to determine if any of the three alleged thieves were armed.

Cabrera’s mother commented on her son after his death, saying, “He was really sweet. He loved helping people. He was really sweet, nice, helpful, friendly. He was liked by a lot of people, especially his high school friends.”

Watch — AWR Hawkins’ Tips on Exercising Self Defense

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010. and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.