Police: Mexican National Viciously Murdered Three Dallas Women

A Mexican national has been accused in the possible serial murders of three women in Dallas, Texas, and dumping their bodies along a river.

Twenty-five-year-old Oscar Sanchez Garcia allegedly targeted prostitutes and left their bodies near the Trinity River between April and July, the New York Post reported Friday.

Authorities arrested the suspect on Wednesday, per the Dallas Police Department.

“The preliminary investigation identified Sanchez Garcia as the suspect through evidence gathered by detectives. He will be charged with three counts of murder,” the agency said.

His bail has reportedly been set at $4 million.

The man is being held on an immigration detainer while officials try to determine his legal status, according to the Post.

Surveillance footage, vehicle information, cell phone records, and DNA from sexual assault kits helped law enforcement pinpoint the suspect.

Officials said, “Kimberly Robinson, 60, was discovered dead on April 22, on the same block of Santa Fe Avenue where 25-year-old Cherish Gibson was found weeks later on June 24,” the Post article noted, adding authorities are trying to identify the third woman who was found dead on Saturday near the other victims.

Robinson’s daughter told WFAA she is relieved the man accused of stabbing her mother to death has been found, noting her mother was deeply loved.

“I just prayed a lot that this day would come. Unfortunately, I’m sad that two more people had to lose their lives before he was caught,” she said. “Regardless of the lifestyle, nobody deserves that,” she continued:

The outlet noted law enforcement said two of the three victims have ties to prostitution.

During a recent interview regarding the case, a sex trafficking victim told WFAA, “When you dehumanize a person to the point they become a commodity, that means now you’re just a product to someone that is to be paid for, used, and discarded.”

WFAA reported Thursday a passerby found Robinson underneath a bridge, naked from the waist down, and stabbed.

Two months later, a man driving along a gravel road in the area thought he drove his vehicle over a chain, but it turned out to be Gibson’s body, which was also partially naked and appeared to have stab wounds.

A man walking his dog later found the third victim.

Not long before Robinson’s body was located, Garcia was arrested for hitting his wife after she allegedly used his bank card to buy diapers, the outlet said:

