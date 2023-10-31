VIDEO: Texas Teen Charged for Sucker Punching Neighbors

A 19-year-old man in Houston, Texas, was arrested after allegedly sucker punching neighbors walking in a local park Thursday.
Officials charged the suspect, identified as Alford Lewis, with assault with bodily injury and aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, KHOU reported Monday.
A judge set his bond at $10,000 and ordered the suspect to wear an ankle monitor.
A man reportedly explained to authorities he was walking near Wortham Boulevard when Lewis allegedly came up behind him and hit him, according to the KHOU article.
The victim said he spotted another man filming the attack on his phone while Lewis laughed at him. The victim asked Lewis why he was doing this, but both Lewis and his partner just continued to laugh.
The victim said he saw Lewis grab something from the front pocket underneath his red hoodie. He believed Lewis had a gun so he tried to de-escalate the situation and told Lewis he forgave him.
Lewis and his accomplice eventually fled the scene.
In a prior incident, another victim claimed Lewis tapped his shoulder with a gun, and the suspect allegedly pointed it at the man to demand he hand over his cellphone. The man refused to comply, and Lewis allegedly asked if he wanted to be shot in the foot before giving the gun to his partner, who is accused of pointing it at the man. Lewis then allegedly hit the man multiple times and put him in a chokehold before the victim was able to free himself and flee.
Lewis initially said he regretted the behavior and tried to play it off, saying, “You know, I just made a mistake, and everybody makes mistakes.” He also claimed he did it to get likes and views on social media.
In a press release regarding the assaults, the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said Monday, “A second defendant, Kingston Miker (5-10-05), has also been charged but not yet arrested. If you know his whereabouts, please contact CrimeStoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).”
Miker was allegedly filming when the incidents unfolded, per ABC 13 Houston.
In a text message from Lewis on Friday, the outlet said he claimed, “It was a prank,” and he was trying to make a TikTok clip.
