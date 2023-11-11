Police: Florida Man Arrested in Chicago with $1.2 Million Worth of Meth

A Florida man traveling in Chicago was arrested after Amtrak authorities found $1.2 million worth of methamphetamine in his luggage, police said.

Urani Hector, 32, was stopped by police in Chicago’s Union Station when a law enforcement canine detected a “narcotic odor,” an arrest report obtained by CWBChicago said.

The Tampa-area man’s luggage was subsequently searched, and cops discovered 3.7 kilograms of what they suspected to be meth, the report stated.

Hector was arrested and then hit with felony charges for the manufacture-delivery of methamphetamine and possessing a controlled substance.

Cook County, Illinois, allows residents of the county accused of crimes to be released from jail with an electronic monitoring device, but Hector may stay in custody for a while as he is a Florida resident.

Another man who traveled through Union Station was also recently arrested with $134,000 worth of marijuana in four vacuum-sealed bags.

CWBChicago reported that Derrick Winston, 24, of Ottumwa, Iowa, was taken into custody upon his arrival to Chicago on a probation violation warrant, when a Drug Enforcement Administration task force seized his luggage and found the drugs.

Winston was hit with a felony manufacture-delivery of cannabis charge, and remains in Cook County jail on the probation warrant.