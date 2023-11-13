‘God Is Good’: Prayer Saves Man from Axe-Wielding Carjacker in St. Louis

A St. Louis man did something unexpected when he found himself in a dangerous situation on October 18.

Police say his decision to pray and not let fear overtake him resulted in an axe-wielding suspect leaving him alone after an attempted carjacking in the city’s downtown area on North Seventh Street, KMOV reported Sunday.

The suspect, identified as Romel S. Taylor, 37, was charged with first-degree attempted robbery and felony robbery regarding two unrelated incidents.

Authorities are holding Taylor without the possibility of bond, the outlet said, citing court documents.

Taylor is accused of holding up a large axe when approaching the victim, who was getting out of his car. When the suspect allegedly told the man to give him his keys, the victim did something surprising.

He asked Taylor if he would consider praying with him there in the street, and when he began lifting up a prayer, Taylor reportedly turned and walked away, according to charging documents in the case.

According to KLPW, surveillance footage recorded the incident.

“Police took Taylor into custody several days later when he allegedly robbed a bank and reportedly carjacked another driver,” the radio station noted.

Social media users were quick to comment on the story, one person writing, “Amen God is good. ALL DAY EVERYDAY.”

“The power of prayer, and faith!” another user exclaimed.

According to Christianity.com, prayer offers people numerous benefits, and the site describes it as engaging in communication with God.

The site says prayer changes our focus, brings us closer to God, helps others, helps calm the one praying and those listening, and it can also bring change to circumstances.

“The familiar phrase Prayer changes things is true. Sometimes the things that change are circumstances, while other times we are the thing that prayer changes,” the site reads, adding, “The benefits of prayer can’t be exhausted.”