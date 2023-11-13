VIDEO – Sheriff: Elderly Man Dies After Son Runs Him over at Florida Bar

An elderly man was run over Saturday by his own son in Treasure Island, Florida, law enforcement said.

When deputies responded to a business called the R Bar at 245 108th Avenue just before 9:00 p.m., they learned a 2019 black Dodge Ram had backed into a parking spot outside, Fox 13 reported Sunday.

Thomas McKeown, 86, had apparently approached the vehicle and fell down in front of it.

The Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office detailed the incident in a news release:

Investigators say the truck then starts to move and runs over McKeown, dragging him in the parking lot. The truck then reverses and moves forward multiple times, running over him each time before leaving the scene. Throughout the course of the investigation, investigators learned Thomas McKeown’s son, 61-year-old Mark McKeown, was operating the pickup truck that struck Thomas. Mark was taken into custody and charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash Involving Death.

Crews rushed Thomas McKeown to a hospital where he died, and the agency added that “impairment appears to be a factor in the crash.”

An image shows the suspect and the outside of the bar where the incident happened:

The sheriff’s office noted the investigation into the matter is ongoing.

A man who works near the scene, Neil Rakun, said he had never heard of such an instance happening in the area.

While speaking of the suspect, Rakun said, “When he arrived at the R Bar he was just clearly wasted drunk when he got out of the truck. I was just a little bit worried about him because he was that drunk. Saw him go into the bar.”

“When I first heard about it, I assumed that he accidentally ran over some random person walking. But then later I found out it was his father, or some craziness, which is just extra crazy,” he added.