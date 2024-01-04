Iowa School Shooter: 17-Year-Old With Shotgun, Handgun

The shooter who opened fired in Iowa’s Perry High School Thursday morning has been identified as a 17-year-old who was armed with a shotgun and a handgun.

The Associated Press reported the 17-year-old shooter died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation Assistant Director Mitch Mortved said, “The shooter made several social media posts in and around the time of the shooting,” CNN noted.

A sixth grader was killed in the attack and four other innocents were injured, NBC News indicated.

Breitbart News observed that Dallas County Sheriff Adam Infante said the shooting occurred before school started, at a time when many teachers and students had not yet arrived.

Details on the 17-year-old shooter remain scant. There is no word on how the shooter accessed or acquired the shotgun and handgun.

