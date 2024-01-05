PHOTO — Police: Alabama Man Skinny Dips in Bass Pro Shops Tank

A man is accused of stripping off his clothes and then jumping into the Bass Pro Shops aquarium in Leeds, Alabama, on Thursday.

Officials have the 42-year-old in custody and took him to a hospital to undergo mental health treatment after the incident, AL.com reported Friday. The outlet also noted he was later booked into the St. Clair County Jail.

The man was reportedly exhibiting erratic behavior and drove his car into a pole outside the building. He then exited the car, stripped naked, ran into the store, and dove into the large pond.

The outlet continued:

As two Leeds police officers began to walk up the stairs, the man exited the water, yelled something to the officers and then dove back into the water. He continued to shout something to officers before he climbed over the side of the aquarium and dropped to the concrete floor below, appearing to have been knocked out by the fall.

The man tried struggling with officers when he awoke and realized he was handcuffed. The swimming incident lasted about five minutes and happened not long before the store closed for the day, according to a police official.

An image shows officers holding onto the man’s wrists as he lay on the floor:

