The Colorado State Patrol is looking for a YouTuber and motorcyclist accused of driving at speeds of up to 150 miles per hour.

The man apparently shared video footage of himself online traveling on Interstate 25 from Colorado Springs to Denver in 20 minutes, the Denver Post reported Wednesday.

The 32-year-old from Texas, identified as Rendon Dietzmann, has a YouTube page titled Gixxer Brah, and clips on the profile record him driving different motorcycles on highways across the nation, the outlet said.

The video allegedly showing him driving to Denver in 20 minutes recorded him wearing a black t-shirt, helmet, and gloves, while sitting astride a bright purple motorcycle.

The bike apparently flies by cars and trucks on the roadway and zooms between vehicles several times:

The Post noted the suspect is wanted on suspicion of menacing, engaging in a speed contest, reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding over 40 miles per hour above the speed limit, engaging in exhibition of speed, and driving without license plates attached.

In a clip posted Monday on the Gixxer Brah profile, video footage recorded the motorcyclist taking a young woman for a ride and swerving between cars during the journey:

Another video posted in December allegedly shows the motorcyclist driving on what appeared to be an overpass at a high rate of speed:



A police spokesman recently said, “Illegal and reckless driving behavior will not be tolerated in Colorado. We care too much for those traveling on our roadways to ignore the blatant disregard for the safety of others.”