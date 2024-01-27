NH Veteran Admits Faking Need for Wheelchair to Claim $662K in Benefits

A veteran admitted in court Thursday that he faked needing a wheelchair to claim $662,871.77 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Forty-nine-year-old Christopher Stultz of Antrim, New Hampshire, pleaded guilty to one count of making false statements, the Associated Press (AP) reported Friday, adding that the man, who is also a kindergarten teacher, kept up the facade for 20 years.

An image shows the veteran in question:

Military veteran faked using wheelchair for 20 years to collect $660K in benefits https://t.co/2k5TIXr4wa pic.twitter.com/RvJn4d0LDk — New York Post (@nypost) January 27, 2024

The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of New Hampshire detailed the case in a press release Thursday:

Beginning in January 2003, Stultz falsely represented to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) that he was no longer able to use his feet. This caused the VA to rate him as 100% disabled, increasing his monthly VA benefits. In addition, because the VA believed Stultz was unable to use his feet, he was also awarded funding through the VA’s Automobile Adaptive Equipment program to purchase special cars and vehicle adaptations designed to help mobility-impaired veterans. However, Stultz did not need a wheelchair or other ambulatory device to move around. He was surveilled on multiple occasions and recorded walking normally.

Social media users commented about the man keeping up the story for so many years, one person calling him “Committed.”

“He needs to pay it back,” another user said, while someone else stated, “Shameful. On both parts. Why would it take 20 years to figure out his scam?”