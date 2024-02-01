The 54-year-old Denny’s restaurant in Democrat-run Oakland, California, closed permanently on Wednesday due to crime plaguing the area.

The Hegenberger Road location shut its doors at 1:00 p.m., and a sign on the front door said the restaurant chain hoped to see customers at another location in the Bay Area, KTVU reported.

The outlet noted the restaurant has experienced car break-ins, robbery incidents, and violent criminal activity.

A regular customer named Jeff Lee, who frequents the diner with relatives, said he would have to go to another location in the future.

“Terrible that Oakland’s like this. This is probably the oldest business on the block, and it’s closing down. It’s sad,” he commented.

Denny’s is not the only restaurant in the area that has been hurt by crime. Oakland’s only In-N-Out Burger is set to close its doors soon, according to Breitbart News.

In-N-Out Burger Chief Operating Officer Denny Warnick said in a recent statement:

Despite taking repeated steps to create safer conditions, our Customers and Associates are regularly victimized by car break-ins, property damage, theft, and armed robberies. Our last day of business in Oakland will be March 24, 2024. We are grateful for the local community, which has supported us for over 18 years, and we recognize that this closure negatively impacts our Associates and their families. Additionally, this location remains a busy and profitable one for the company, but our top priority must be the safety and wellbeing of our Customers and Associates – we cannot ask them to visit or work in an unsafe environment.

In May 2023, hundreds of Oakland residents demanded city officials take action to combat the uptick in crime during a community safety meeting, according to Breitbart News.

One neighbor at the event said residents are “victims of a failed progressive utopia.”

It is important to note that police in Oakland have urged residents to use airhorns as an alert method when criminals victimize them, Breitbart News reported in August 2023.