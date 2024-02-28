An illegal alien, reportedly a member of the violent MS-13 gang, is among five suspects arrested for the shooting death of two-year-old Jeremy Poou-Caceres in the sanctuary county of Prince George’s County, Maryland.

This week, 25-year-old illegal alien Nilson Granados-Trejo of El Salvador was the fifth suspect arrested and charged with shooting and killing Jeremy Poou-Caceres on Feb. 8 while he was being strolled by his mother, who suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

According to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) officials, Granados-Trejo is an illegal alien from El Salvador who was ordered deported from the United States in 2022 but has been protected by sanctuary laws in Maryland on at least two occasions.

NewsNation’s Ali Bradley reports that Granados-Trejo first arrived at the United States-Mexico border as an Unaccompanied Alien Child (UAC) in May 2014 near Hidalgo, Texas. Subsequently, he was turned over to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and resettled in New Jersey with a man who claimed to be his father.

In 2022, after failing to appear in immigration court, Granados-Trejo was ordered deported by a federal judge but was never deported. He was arrested twice for theft in the sanctuary county of Montgomery County, Maryland, but local authorities continued to release him back into the community rather than turning him over to ICE agents.

Granados-Trejo now remains in Maryland jail without bail after he was charged with first and second-degree murder in connection to Poou-Caceres’s death.

According to police, Granados-Trejo, as well as 33-year-old Israel Fuentes Jr., 28-year-old Johnny Turcios, two teenage boys — a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old — and two others still at large were involved in a drug dealing-related shootout.

One of the stray bullets hit Poou-Caceres, who later died from his injuries. His mother was hit but survived.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.