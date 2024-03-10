Florida police are searching for a driver who appeared to intentionally ram a motorcyclist off the highway at a dangerously high speed in an incident caught on dashcam video.

A person driving a gray or silver 2020 Honda Civic was seen chasing down and slamming into a 52-year-old motorcycle rider while going northbound on Interstate 75 in Sumter County, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said.

The crash was captured by the dashcam of another driver just after midnight on Friday morning.

“The motorcyclist passed a commercial vehicle on the outside shoulder while the Honda passed in the center lane,” FHP said in a press release obtained by Fox News. “Once the two vehicles had passed the commercial vehicle, the driver of the Honda abruptly steered to the outside shoulder and rammed the motorcycle intentionally.”

Law enforcement said the motorcyclist was thrown and flipped multiple times before landing in a wooded area next to the highway as the Civic sped away.

The motorcycle driver was transported to the hospital with “serious injuries,” the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV) said on X.

🚨Help @FHPTampa locate a gray or silver Honda Civic involved in a road rage incident. The suspect vehicle intentionally rammed a motorcyclist on I-75 in Sumter County, sending the motorcyclist to the hospital with serious injuries.

See reporting instructions below 👇 https://t.co/P97r51mkZm — FLHSMV (@FLHSMV) March 9, 2024

There is currently no word on a physical description of the driver of the Civic, and the FHP asks people to call in with tips about the hit-and-run crime.