Two Utah parents have been charged for allegedly raping their 15-year-old daughter because it would be “safer for her than having sex with strangers,” disturbing police details revealed.

The girl’s mother and stepfather, both in their 30s, were booked into the Utah County Jail on March 7 after the teen reported the abuse to Provo Police, KSL reported.

According to a booking affidavit, the girl said “her father had been raping her for the last year and a half.” Her name, as well as the names of the parents, have not been released to protect the identity of the minor.

Upon further police investigation, the parents allegedly admitted to sexually abusing their daughter for more than a year.

The man told police they allegedly propositioned their daughter when she was just 14 after they “learned that the victim was wanting to meet and have sex with strangers.”

The stepdad explained that he and his wife “decided that teaching the victim about sex and engaging in sexual acts with the victim would be safer for her than having sex with strangers,” the affidavit states.

While the girl’s mother initially told police that her daughter only watched her have sex with her husband and used sex toys that they had purchased for her, the stepfather admitted to having full intercourse with the teen, reports ABC 4.

The mother also allegedly engaged in sex acts with her daughter.

The victim told police that her mother was aware of the sexual contact between her and her husband.

Both parents were charged with forcible sodomy, object rape, and forcible sexual abuse, with the stepfather getting an additional charge of rape.

The disgraced couple have four more children together, so they were held without bail due to the “substantial risk” they pose to their other kids, the local outlet reported.