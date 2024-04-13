‘Hero’ Female Cop Shoots Australian Mall Attacker Who Killed Six

A female police officer is being acclaimed as a “hero” after fatally shooting a knife-wielding man who killed six and injured several others in a Sydney, Australia, mall on Saturday.

The violent rampage began at around 3:30 p.m. local time when the unidentified man launched his violent attack upon several seemingly random people at Westfield Bondi Junction, New South Wales Police Assistant Commissioner Anthony Cooke told reporters.

“From preliminary inquiries, it would appear that this person has acted alone,” Cooke stated, according to the Sydney Morning Herald. “I am content that there is no continuing threat.”

The Guardian confirmed that four women and one man died at the scene, while eight others were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

Among those stabbed was a 38-year-old mother and her nine-month-old baby, whom witnesses attempted to help by compressing their bleeding wounds.

The woman later died at the hospital, but her child underwent surgery and is still being treated.

#BREAKING: Live interview with man who helped a baby that had been stabbed during the Bondi Westfield attacks earlier today. #9News pic.twitter.com/lM6APm05AY — 9News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) April 13, 2024

What stopped the madness was a police officer who happened to be nearby, rushed inside, and chased the attacker onto level five of the building, the Guardian reported.

“He turned, faced her, raised a knife, and the officer opened fire, killing the suspect,” Cooke said.

This police officer is a hero. She responded on her own and took down the Westfield Bondi Junction attacker, who killed and injured multiple people in a stabbing rampage. Incredible bravery. pic.twitter.com/nmJbCiNSsS — Hannah Sinclair (@hansinclair9) April 13, 2024

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese noted the officer’s bravery, stating she headed towards the danger “by herself” and neutralized the threat before he could do any more harm.

“She is certainly a hero. There is no doubt that she saved lives,” Albanese said.

He also praised other first responders and medical workers who came to the aid of the injured, and noted in a video statement that the investigation into what occurred is still “ongoing.”

The suspect has yet to be publicly identified, but officials said they don’t believe his motive was related to terrorism.

“If it is the person we believe it is, we don’t have fear for that person holding an ideation,” NSW Police Commissioner Karen Webb said during a press conference. “In other words, that it’s not a terrorism incident. We believe that this person acted alone and there’s no ongoing threat to the community,” she added.

The Guardian reports that the suspect was 40 years old, and was dressed in an Australian rugby league jersey and shorts.

Rebel News reported that the mother who was killed was Ash Good, and her daughter, Harriet, is still “fighting for life.”