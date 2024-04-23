An illegal alien is accused of sexually assaulting two young girls under the age of 13 after breaking into a home in St. Joseph County, Michigan.

Miguel Hernandez-Ruiz, a 25-year-old illegal alien from Mexico, has been arrested and “charged with first-degree home invasion and two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person” younger than 13 years old, WoodTV reported.

According to the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Office, on March 20, Hernandez-Ruiz allegedly broke into a residence at the Sweet Lake Mobile Home Park in Sturgis, Michigan. When police arrived on the scene, they found two girls who had been sexually assaulted.

A manhunt for the suspect ensued and Hernandez-Ruiz was ultimately arrested in early April in Fort Wayne, Indiana. He fought extradition before being charged in St. Joseph County for the incident.

Hernandez-Ruiz arrived in the United States in August 2021 on an H-2A visa, a category of visas allotted to foreign nationals taking agricultural jobs. When his visa expired in December 2021, he did not leave the United States — making him an illegal alien.

He has been extradited from Indiana and remains in St. Joseph County custody without bail. His next court date is April 30.

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency has placed a detainer on Hernandez-Ruiz. The detainer requests that local authorities turn him over to ICE agents if he is released from their custody at any time.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Email him at jbinder@breitbart.com. Follow him on Twitter here.