Police: Chicago Man Robs Louis Vuitton Store of $210,000 in Items While on Parole for $46,000 Prada Heist

A Chicago man was out on parole for carrying out a $46,000 heist at a Prada store when he took part in a nearly quarter-million dollar raid of a nearby Louis Vuitton store in River North, police said.

Kahdaffie Green, 25, has been a “regular” feature on local crime outlet CWBChicago, the publication said.

Less than a week after his release from jail in January 2022 for possessing a stolen vehicle, Green and three other suspects allegedly made off with thousands of dollars in merchandise from the Prada store on Oak Street after he blocked the security guard while the other men rushed inside, prosecutors said.

“At one point, the robbers rammed the guard with a clothing rack, which caused him to fall to the ground and injure his wrist. The thieves escaped in two stolen cars that were waiting outside,” the outlet reported.

Green gave a guilty plea in early 2023 in exchange for a 42-month sentence but was released on parole in July.

Just five months later, in December, prosecutors said Green, again with three other men, hopped out of a stolen Jeep and robbed a utility crew of an expensive sewer camera.

According to the prosecutors, the utility crew was working on the 9700 block of South Martin Luther King Drive when the four armed men robbed it of two cameras, including a SeeSnake sewer camera reel — which retails for more than $10,000.

The charges from that incident are pending.

The Chicago Police Department announced in April that Green had been connected to yet another robbery, this time a mob raid that included ten people storming the Louis Vuitton store inside Nordstrom on 55 East Grand Avenue.

The incident occurred on November 13, about three weeks before the sewer camera incident. Green was allegedly one of the thieves caught on security camera making off with $210,000 in luxury goods.

Early Christmas shopping at Louis Vuitton in Nordstrom downtown, approximately 250k worth of merchandise was stolen last week. #chicagoscanner #chicago pic.twitter.com/NFBPXwizTi — CHICAGO CRITTER (@ChicagoCritter) November 20, 2023

The raid occurred shortly before 8:00 p.m., with mask- and hoodie-clad men rushing into the store.

“The crew didn’t say a word or display any weapons as they ripped about 45 purses from the display shelves,” CWBChicago stated, citing the police report.

The entire incident only lasted about 26 seconds.

Green, who remains in prison after his parole was revoked due to the camera heist, has now been hit with additional charges of burglary and theft of $100,000 to $500,000.

Michael Bibbs, 18, is the only other person authorities have been able to charge in connection to the Louis Vuitton raid so far.