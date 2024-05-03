A Chicago man is accused of going on a crime spree while on federal parole, the incidents happening just hours after he was placed on pretrial release for an aggravated assault charge.

Rigoberto Estremera is accused of entering a Chase Bank in 2018 located in the Roscoe Village neighborhood where he gave the teller a note demanding $250,000, CWB Chicago reported on Friday.

Prosecutors say he started a two-day robbery spree less than 24 hours after being put on pretrial release for aggravated assault. He's also on federal parole for a $141,000 bank robbery in Roscoe Village. That's a different story.https://t.co/FdjhloZwyk — CWBChicago (@CWBChicago) May 3, 2024

The suspect later allegedly left the building with $111,000 and has since pleaded guilty in the case in exchange for a nearly 50-month federal prison sentence. He was also ordered to pay the bank $141,000 in restitution. However, his alleged criminal activities did not stop there.

The 43-year-old has since been accused of threatening to stab a worker in a Family Dollar store on April 22 after the individual tried to keep him from stealing candy, the CWB Chicago report continued:

Prosecutors charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and retail theft. Judge William Fahy released him the next day, April 23. And on April 24, prosecutors say, Estremera entered the GameStop at 2506 West North Avenue, taking $120 cash and a “cartoon backpack” from the cashier. He allegedly “became angry,” indicated that he had a firearm, and ordered the clerk to hand over some PlayStation 5s before escaping.

On April 25, the suspect allegedly got into a man’s truck on West Monroe and drove away from the scene, despite the victim trying to make him stop.

The suspect then allegedly robbed a GameStop store on North Cicero that afternoon, and is accused of swiping cash and seven PlayStation consoles. During the incident, prosecutors said he claimed he was carrying a gun before placing the items into the truck he had allegedly hijacked.

When law enforcement saw the truck, they began following it through the streets and via helicopter before Estremera crashed the vehicle and set off on foot.

Officers finally located him on the rooftop of a building located on North Drake.

The Chicago Police Department announced Saturday that Estremera was charged with “Two (2) felony counts – Robbery – Aggravated Robbery/Indicate Arm w/ Firearm, One (1) felony count – Receive/Possess/Sell Stolen Vehicle, One (1) felony count – Vehicular Hijacking.”

Social media users shared their thoughts on the CWB article, one person writing, “Seems the SAFE-T Act may have just created an incentive to commit more crimes after an arrest and release—get what you can until they catch you again.”

Per the outlet, Judge Ankur Srivastava detained the suspect as he awaits trial regarding the additional allegations.

