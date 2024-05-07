A woman accused in a fatal shooting on April 2 in Bangor, Maine, reportedly told the victim “Oh, don’t think I will,” moments before the alleged killing.

Twenty-year-old Olivia Babin is accused of fatally shooting her boyfriend, Daniel Ford-Coates, 24, moments after holding a gun to his head and asking if he thought she wouldn’t do it, the New York Post reported on Monday.

An image shows the suspect in the case and officials at the scene of the home on Highland Avenue:

The outlet shared surveillance footage that apparently recorded audio of the shooting and the moments before and after it happened. Readers can click here to listen to the recording.

In the recording, a gunshot rings out before a woman is heard yelling, “Oh fuck!” then adding, “You’re not dead! You’re not dead!”

Officials have claimed there were also two witnesses to the shooting. During the suspect’s bond hearing on April 5, Assistant Attorney General Jennifer Ackerman said the suspect lied to police about what exactly took place when they arrived at the scene and interviewed her.

She reportedly said another friend had been arguing with the victim about a woman, then she heard a bang and saw the friend running away.

However, “The friend told cops a different story, alleging it was Babin who retrieved Ford-Coates’ 9mm handgun from his bedroom,” the Post article said, noting the woman then allegedly held the victim at gunpoint and shot him. She is also accused of tossing the gun in the Kenduskeag River before calling 911.

The victim was pronounced dead after being taken to a local hospital.

“A motive for the shooting is unknown, but the friend claimed Babin was trying to scare them. The gun did not have the magazine in it, but there was still a bullet in the chamber,” the Post report said.

Video footage shows Babin’s court appearance after the shooting, and the WABI report said it took Babin approximately 30 minutes to call 911 for help:

According to Fox ABC Maine, alcohol and drugs played a role in the incident. Police later arrested and charged Babin with manslaughter before placing her in the Penobscot County Jail, WGME reported April 4. The outlet noted at the time that police were still investigating the case.