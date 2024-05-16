VIDEO — Police: NYC Man Stabbed After Ambushing Couple on Sidewalk

A man got into a violent tangle with a couple walking on a sidewalk in Queens, New York City, on Wednesday after he approached the pair from behind.

Police identified the man as a 37-year-old. He closed in on the couple as they walked a dog near 49th and Broadway in Woodside, the New York Post reported.

Surveillance video caught the moment the man, wearing dark-colored pants and a grey hoodie, threw a jacket onto the pavement as the couple walked in front of him. The pair appeared to be a woman, who was walking a Husky dog, and a man, who was riding a scooter and wearing a striped shirt, according to ABC 7.

The man in the grey hoodie appears to target the other man while the woman tries to get the suspect off of her companion:

The couple fought back, leaving the man in the grey hoodie with several stab wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, suffering from non-life-threatening injuries, according to the ABC report.

“No arrests have been made in the case, but sources said cops are looking for the couple,” the Post article said.

Additional video footage shows the incident happening from an angle behind the group involved:

In a similar incident, a man was accused Saturday of stabbing a tourist as she and another person walked near New York City’s Times Square, Breitbart News reported.

Before the incident, the suspect was relaxing on a wheeled walker just outside the Port Gourmet Deli at West 43rd and Eighth Avenue.

Video footage shows him rising from his chair while brandishing a knife and lunging at the pair of tourists who are walking by. Moments later, the suspect takes his seat as if nothing had happened and holds the knife in plain view:

Shocking video shows NYC man slash random tourist near Times Square in totally unprovoked attack. pic.twitter.com/dEGSv3dtMl — New York Post (@nypost) May 12, 2024

One of the tourists was reportedly stabbed in the chest and received treatment at a local hospital. The suspect arrested in the case was identified as 62-year-old Cyril Destin. He has reportedly been arrested 14 times in the past 20 years regarding criminal mischief and trespassing.

Destin reportedly lives at a nearby facility where people can find housing if they are formerly homeless.